Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train to be Flagged Off Tomorrow: Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare

The Vande Bharat Express will have fewer halts at Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP.

New Vande Bharat Express Train from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) will be flagged off by PM Modi on Friday.

Vande Bharat Express Train Latest News: West Bengal will receive a New Year gift from the Centre in the form of a Vande Bharat Express, the first one in eastern India. PM Modi will flag off this train from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in north Bengal on Friday.

Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train: Check Routes, Halts

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will depart from Howrah station at 6 AM to reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 PM. After a halt of 1 hour at the New Jalpaiguri station, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart at 2.30 PM for Howrah and reach the station by 10 PM on same day.

The Vande Bharat Express will have fewer halts at Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP. The Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat will have halts at Bolpur and Malda.

Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train: Ticket fare

Even as Indian Railways has not officially announced the fare of Vande Bharat Express on the same route, the ticket is expected to be costlier than that of Shatabdi Express.

Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Train: List of Stoppages

Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

Malda town

Barsoi

Journey from Howrah to NJP

Departure from Howrah – 05:55 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs

Journey from NJP to Howrah

Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs