Vande Bharat Express Train Services Extended From Gorakhpur to Prayagraj: Check Timing, Stoppage

According to Indian Railways, services of three Vande Bharat Express trains are being extended

Indian Railways plans to start 500 Vande Bharat trains by next year.

New Delhi: Indian Railways said it decided to extend the route of three Vande Bharat Express trains and one of the trains includes Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express. It will now run till Prayagraj and the train has been given a stoppage at Rae Bareli.

Check New Timing

Notably, the Vande Bharat Express between Gorakhpur and Lucknow started on July 7 this year. Now it is being expanded to Prayagraj. The train will leave from Gorakhpur at 6.05 AM and reach Lucknow at 10.20 AM. Then, it will leave from Lucknow at 10.35 and reach Prayagraj at 13.35. On its return journey, the train will leave from Prayagraj at 15.15 PM and reach Lucknow at 18.15 PM. After this, the tarins will leave from Lucknow at 18.30 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 22.40 hrs.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Apart from this, the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express has been extended up to Belagavi while Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express will now run up to Udhna. Till now 34 Vande Bharat Expresses have been running in the country.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was launched on June 27 this year and now it is being extended till Belagavi. In the extended services, it has been given a stoppage at Londa Junction. It will leave Bengaluru at 05.45 AM and reach Hubli at 10.50 AM. It will depart from Hubli at 10.55 AM and reach Dharwad at 11.20 AM. It will leave Dharwad at 11.25 and reach Belagavi at 13.30.

On its return journey, it will leave Belagavi at 14.00 hrs and reach Dharwad at 15.15 hrs. It will again leave Dharwad at 16.20 and reach Hubli at 16.45. It will again leave Hubli at 1650 and reach Bengaluru at 22.10.

Gujarat to Get New Vande Bharat Train

Gujarat will get another Vande Bharat Express soon. The decision to establish the new train route between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central starts from a noticeable increase in commuter demand. The Vande Bharat train, launched in September last year, connecting Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar, reported a substantial average daily ridership.

Vande Bharat Express Operations in Gujarat

Currently, Gujarat is well-connected with Vande Bharat Express services. The Mumbai-Gandhinagar route, operational since 2022, functions six days a week. Another route, the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express, launched in September this year, also contributes to the state’s efficient rail connectivity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.