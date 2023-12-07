New Vande Bharat Express Trains From Lucknow Soon, To Connect With These 6 Cities, Check Details Here

Home

The cities that these Vande Bharat trains will link Lucknow to include Mumbai, Patna, Puri, Katra, Meerut, and Dehradun.

Lucknow: In a significant development that could bring cheers to the city residents of Lucknow, the Indian Railways plans to start different Vande Bharat Express trains starting from Lucknow that will link 6 major cities of India to Lucknow.

According to a report in Times Now, these proposed trains could start plying before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The report suggested that the cities that these Vande Bharat trains will link Lucknow to include Mumbai, Patna, Puri, Katra, Meerut, and Dehradun.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav had announced the launch of the Lucknow to Meerut train only a week ago.

In the meantime, it is interesting to note that the Vande Bharat trains have emerged as the preferred choice for travellers as recent data shows a remarkable surge in popularity.

In November alone, a staggering total of 1,94,902 passengers opted for Vande Bharat trains across various routes, underscoring their growing significance in the region’s transportation network.

Notably, these semi-high speed trains have not only gained popularity but have also set new benchmarks for occupancy rates, passenger experience, demonstrating their pivotal role in meeting the travel needs of the region.

The November footfall signifies the reliability and efficiency of these trains, marking a significant stride in enhancing the overall railway experience for passengers.

