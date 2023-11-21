Home

Business

Vande Bharat Express Service Between Chennai, Bengaluru Starts From Today: Check Timing, Other Details

Vande Bharat Express Service Between Chennai, Bengaluru Starts From Today: Check Timing, Other Details

The Chennai Central-SMVT Bengaluru Special Vande Bharat Express trains will depart from Chennai Central station at 11 PM on November 21 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 4.30 AM the next day.

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express News Today: For the first time, the Southern Railway said it will operate an overnight service of Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Bengaluru on November 21 to accommodate the holiday rush of passengers. Apart from this, another Vande Bharat Express special train started operation between Yesvantpur/SMVT Bengaluru and Chennai Central on November 20.

Trending Now

Vande Bharat Express: Check Timing

The Southern Railway said the eight-coach Vande Bharat Express from Chennai Central will leave at 11 PM on Tuesday (November 21) and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 4:30 AM on Wednesday and it will cover the distance between the two cities in 5.30 hours. On the other side on November 20, the Vande Bharat special left SMVT Bengaluru at 5:15 PM and arrived at Chennai Central at 10 PM the same day. Right now, all 34 of the Vande Bharat trains in operation in India run during the day.

You may like to read

What Southern Railway Said

The train is being operated between these two stations in an attempt to manage the rush during the festive holidays. Notably, the Southern Railway (SR) is operating this overnight Venade Bharat Express to gauge passenger response. Earlier, the SR had successfully operated four special Vande Bharat train services between Chennai, Egmore, and Tirunelveli last week to manage the Deepavali rush.

“A special service of Vande Bharat trains has not been introduced by any other railway zone in the country. Our Chennai-Tirunelveli special trains received tremendous patronage, and we are keen to assess passengers’ reception to an overnight service,” a senior officla told a news portal.

Earlier, the SR also operated two Vande Bharat trains, two Shatabdi Express trains, one double-decker train, and two express trains between Chennai and Bengaluru during the day. Interestingly, the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi trains between Chennai and Mysuru are generally liked by business travelers who travel to Bengaluru.

Check Details Of Vande Bharat Trains:

The Chennai Central-SMVT Bengaluru Special Vande Bharat Express trains will depart from Chennai Central station at 11 PM on November 21 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 4.30 AM the next day.

The Southern Railway in a statement said it is operating a special Vande Bharat train overnight, irrespective of all 34 existing Vande Bharat trains that run during the day to check passengers’ response to the new services. The SR also stated that the Southern Railway had successfully run four special services of Vande Bharat trains between Chennai, Egmore and Tirunelveli last week to manage the huge crowd of passengers during Diwali.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.