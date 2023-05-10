Home

Vande Bharat Express Trains: Ranchi-Patna, Lucknow-Gorakhpur Train Routes — All You Need To Know

This Vande Bharat Express will be the first of its kind to be introduced in the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone, adding to the significance of its launch. It willreduce the travel time between Lucknow and Gorakhpur to just 4 hours.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: Indian Railways has accelerated the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains across the country. The government is moving quickly to upgrade and improve the current infrastructure to operate semi-high-speed trains on several routes. While the next Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches is slated to be flagged off from Puru to be followed by an 8-coach Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri this month, the national transporter has geared up to introduce two more such services in quick succession for Ranchi-Patna and Gorakhpur-Lucknow.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Train

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for the state of Jharkhand and Bihar. Earlier, it was expected to start running on April 25, but owing to some technical problems, it has been postponed till the May end.

The train is likely to travel via Gaya. However, talking to Financial Express, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO of South Eastern Railways said, “Details of routes have not been finalised,” he added.

The new Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to travel more than 410 kilometres in less than six hours. C

urrently, the Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express is the fastest train between the two state capitals. It covers the same distance in seven hours and 55 minutes.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Train Schedule

It is anticipated that the new Ranchi-Patna semi-high-speed Vande Express train will run six days per week.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Train Stoppages

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to stop at a few key significant stations along the route between the two cities, including Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath and Bokaro Steel City.

Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express Train

This Vande Bharat Express will be the first of its kind to be introduced in the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone, adding to the significance of its launch.

While the proposal for the launch of this train between Gorakhpur and Lucknow is still in its initial stages, there are talks of extending it up to Delhi if found feasible as per demands and other operational aspects.

Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat distance and travel time

The proposed semi-high speed train is expected to reduce the travel time between Lucknow and Gorakhpur to just 4 hours. Moreover,

Currently, the fastest trains that ply on this route are Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, both taking 4 hours and 45 minutes to cover the distance. However, with the Vande Bharat train running at a speed of 270 km/hr, passengers can reach their destination in a fraction of the time.

