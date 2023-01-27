Vande Bharat Express Trans: Here’s How to Book Ticket on IRCTC, Rail Connect App

Home

While the Delhi – Varanasi was the first commercial Vande Bharat train, Indian Railway also launched a Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to cut down travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours.

Vande Bharat Express Trans Latest Update: For Faster and safe travel, Vande Bharat Express trains have officially been started in 2019. Entirely developed under 'Make in India' program, these trains Semi High-Speed that run at 160kmph speed. While the Delhi – Varanasi was the first commercial Vande Bharat train, Indian Railway also launched a Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to cut down travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours.

Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online

Train passengers either can book tickets via Indian Railways stations and counters or through the IRCTC web portal and Rail Connect app.

Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in and login to your existing account.

Then enter your trip origin and destination details in ‘From’ and ‘To’ stations in ‘Book your ticket’ section.

Select the date of travel

Choose Vande Bharat Express.

Select either AC Chair car or Executive in the type.

Next, fill in the passenger details and review them

Finally, make the payment and Voila, now you can travel.