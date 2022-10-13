Vande Bharat Freight Trains Latest Update: After successful launch of Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Railways said it is planning to introduce super-fast parcel services keeping in mind the objective of capturing additional high-value and time-sensitive cargoes The special types are cargo are presently being transported through other modes of transport.Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels Over 130 Trains Fully and 54 Trains Partially Today. Check Full List Here

"These services are being planned via new 'Freight EMU rolling-stock built on Vande-Bharat platform, the first rake of which is likely to be introduced in service very soon," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

Giving details, the Indian Railways said based on the interactions with some of the potential customers, the first service is going to be introduced between the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai region soon.

The Railways also stated that necessary infrastructure and facilities at the identified terminals will be created in a time-bound manner, within the next three weeks.

Vande Bharat Freight Trains: Check Salient Features

Operational speed potential: 160 kmph

Designed for palletized container transportation

Distributed power, with 50 per cent powering

1,800 mm wide automatic sliding plug doors

Pneumatically retractable roller floor system with locking arrangements for easy handling of pallets Provision for loading of reefer containers for temperature-sensitive cargo

Payload: 264 tonne (in 16 car formations)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.

As per a letter from the Railway Board to general managers of zonal railways, these trains, dubbed “Freight EMU,” will serve as a superfast parcel service aimed at capturing high-value and time-sensitive cargo consignments.

As per the updates from the Railways, the freight trains have been designed to transport palletized containers at a speed of 160 km/h. The railways said 1,800-mm wide rakes would have provisions for loading reefer containers for temperature-sensitive cargo, a pneumatically retractable roller floor system with a locking facility for easy pallet handling and a total payload of 264 tonnes.

The Railways also stated that the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, which is currently manufacturing the bulk of Vande Bharat Express trains is expected to launch the first “Freight EMU” by December.