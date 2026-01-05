Home

Vande Bharat Howrah–Guwahati Sleeper Train BIG UPDATE: Indian Railways to serve THIS cuisine on board, travel time to cut by...

Services originating from Howrah in Kolkata will offer authentic Bengali cuisine, allowing passengers to enjoy classic Bengali delicacies during the journey.

Vande Bharat News: Indian Railways has witnessed a major transformation over the past 11 years under the Narendra Modi government. The Railway Ministry has announced a slew of initiatives aimed at making passenger travel more comfortable and convenient. In addition, the Modi government has introduced several superfast trains, significantly reducing travel time between destinations. Recently, the government has announced that the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train will begin its inaugural journey soon.

This new semi-high-speed service will operate between Howrah and Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper train later this month. Ahead of the inauguration, new details are emerging that prove that the government is planning to combine speed and comfort with regional culture.

As per the report, passengers will be served authentic regional cuisine based on the train’s point of origin. It is important to note that the trains commencing their journey from Guwahati will feature traditional Assamese dishes. Conversely, services originating from Howrah in Kolkata will offer authentic Bengali cuisine, allowing passengers to enjoy classic Bengali delicacies during the journey.

On several existing routes in West Bengal, Bengali dishes such as Murgir Jhol and Kosha Paneer have already been introduced. A similar culturally rooted menu is now set to define the Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper service as well.

Here are some of the key details:

Seat-wise ticket pricing for the train has been clarified.

The fare for the three-tier AC sleeper is expected to be around Rs 2,300, inclusive of meals.

The two-tier AC sleeper fare is likely to be approximately Rs 3,000

The one-tier AC sleeper fare is expected to be around Rs 3,600.

The Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to be inaugurated around mid-January

The Vande Bharat Sleeper on this route is designed to combine faster travel time, modern comfort and regional identity.

Experts are of the opinion that the new service promises not just a journey across states, but an experience that celebrates India’s rich culinary and cultural diversity on a single track.

