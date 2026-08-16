Modi government allocates additional coaches for Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat, BJP calls it…

Railway Ministry to provide additional coaches for other trains and make special arrangements for Keralites travelling to Kerala from other states for the Onam celebrations.

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16 coach Vande Bharat, Vande Bharat train, Vande Bharat trial, Kota railway

New Delhi: The Modi government has decided to increase the number of coaches in the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express from eight to 16 to facilitate Keralites working in other states to travel for Onam. The Kerala BJP unit has described the decision as an Onam gift from the Centre to the people of Kerala.

In a statement, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said the Railway Ministry has issued an order to increase the number of coaches in the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express (26651/52) from eight to 16 with effect from August 17.

He said the decision followed discussions held by BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State General Secretary Anoop Antony and he himself with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently. Krishnadas said the Railway Ministry would soon consider increasing the number of coaches in trains to Kerala from Mumbai and Chennai as well.

He said further discussions would be held with the Railway Ministry to provide additional coaches for other trains and make special arrangements for Keralites travelling to Kerala from other states for the Onam celebrations.

Vande Bharat sleeper train to cut down travel time from 24 to 16 hours on THIS route

Railway officials have announced that South Western Railway (SWR) will launch two ‘Vande Bharat’ sleeper trains to operate on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route. Following testing and inspection, SWR has prepared two 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper trains for service. These trains will operate as overnight services from both Bengaluru and Mumbai. The journey will take approximately 16 hours, effectively reducing the travel time between the two cities by about eight hours compared to other trains, which take around 24 hours.

The Karnataka-headquartered railway zone received these two 16-coach trains, which were manufactured by BEML in Bengaluru under the supervision of Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Extensive testing and inspections were conducted on the trains prior to their launch. Ashutosh Kumar Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for Bengaluru, shared details with the Deccan Herald newspaper, stating, “We are preparing for the launch, and details regarding the timetable will be announced soon.”