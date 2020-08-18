International Flights Latest News: As part of Central government’s Vane Bharat Mission, 13 airlines will bring back stranded Indians from 14 countries to Bengaluru, an airport official to news agency IANS. Also Read - International Flight Updates: India Negotiating With 13 Countries to Establish Air Bubbles, Says Aviation Minister Puri

"International repatriation flights as well as Government of India's Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble programmes have enabled Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) to connect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations," the airport official said.

These 13 airlines, domestic as well as international, will operate in these sectors from the city airport. The international destinations that the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru will connect to include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Amsterdam, Doha, Frankfurt, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, London, Muscat, Narita, Paris, Riyadh and Singapore.

The development comes hours after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is establishing bilateral air bubble arrangements with 13 countries to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

Under phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, the Central government has connected with a number of countries to bring back stranded Indians from there. The repatriation flights are bringing back Indians to multiple Indian cities.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the negotiation is being established with Australia, Japan and Singapore for international flight operations.

“We continue to further strengthen the reach and scope of VBM. Air Travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements,” Puri said in a series of tweets.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.