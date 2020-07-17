Vande Bharat Mission 5: Ticket prices of flights to the United States will come down in August, the union civil aviation ministry has hinted, as more airlines are all ready to join to international airspace in the coming days. Also Read - Air India Pay Cut: 'Top Brass Taking Only 4% Cut, Not Paid us 70% Since April,' Scoffs Indian Pilots' Guild

Though Vande Bharat Mission phase five has not been announced yet, it has been hinted that the Air India-driven rescue mission will continue in some form or the other in the coming months. "It will pave the way for the next course of action," Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, addressing a press meet.

When the Vande Bharat Mission commenced in May, the price of flights to the US, Canada was above Rs 1 Lakh. But in the fourth phase, the tickets were brought down to the bracket of Rs 75,000. "US ticket prices will come down more," an official said.

Despite the high demand that India, US route has at present, the ticket prices can be brought down as India and the US have established air bubble in which there will be more flights connecting the two countries — not only Air India.

After India and UAE entered into a bilateral pact for resuming international operations, the ticket prices have been brought down to around Rs 13,000.