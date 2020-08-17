Vande Bharat Mission Latest News: After establishing individual bilateral air bubbles with the UK, the British Airways on Monday started its flight operation from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Heathrow Airport in London. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Opens Booking For Flights to Doha From Mumbai, Delhi, Kozhikode, Kannur | Details Here

The British Airways had last week said that it would be operating five flights every week from Delhi and Mumbai, and four each week from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to London’s Heathrow airport from August 17. Also Read - International Flights: After SpiceJet, Now Vistara to Start Operations From India to UK, Germany, France | Check Details Here

The India-UK connection was restarted with the first flight of British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-bodied aircraft, taking off from Hyderabad Airport for London. Also Read - International Flights: Virgin Atlantic to Start Flights From London to Delhi, Mumbai From September | Check Details Here

Notably, the resumption of flight operation to London gives a big boost to the air travel, which is now showing signs of recovery amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

For information, British Airways would be operating four times a week – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Hyderabad to London.

For this flight, any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. However, the passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

India and UK had last month established air bubbles to repatriate their stranded nationals from their respective countries.

These flights are being operated under the phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission of the Central government. The phase 5 of VBM started from August 1 and will continue till month-end.