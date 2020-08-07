New Delhi: Air India has blocked travel agents from selling its Vande Bharat Mission flight tickets after receiving complaints of overcharging, while the move is being questioned by the association of travel agents as another way by Air India to monopolise its business. The Travel Agents Association of India has complained that the national carrier, which allowed bookings of Vande Bharat Mission flights initially, has now blocked travel agents from booking select flights. Also Read - Air India Express Announces Pay Cuts For Employees After 88% Drop in Revenues

"After our repeated request to your good-selves, agents were permitted to book on the GDS (global distribution system), but now inventories have been blocked and selective sectors are only being permitted. This is totally unfair and biased," the association said.

Asked about the matter, Air India told PTI it has received several complaints from passengers about overcharging by agents or their sub-agents, especially on sectors with high demand, and consequently, it has been "compelled to restrict access of distribution" on such sectors.

“After opening sale of flights to travel agents, Air India received several complaints from passengers of overcharging by agents or their sub-agents, especially on sectors with high demand. To address the issue, Air India has been disseminating complete information on country-wise criteria and documents required for travel to make the exorbitant service charges unjustifiable.

On July 29, Air India had said on Twitter that passengers booking tickets through travel agents on international flights operating under the Vande Bharat Mission must not pay more than the fares mentioned on the airline’s website.

It had added: “Passengers facing any issue of overcharging by travel agents may kindly write to us on gmsm@airindia.in.”

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, since May 6, special international flights are being operated by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission to help people stranded abroad to reach their destinations. Private carriers too have operated a certain number of flights under the initiative.