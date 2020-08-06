International Flights Latest News: Days after suspending commercial flights from 31 countries, Kuwait on Thursday finally approved the request to operate repatriation flights to India. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Crosses 2 Million-mark; Maharashtra, Karnataka Witness Highest Single-day Spike

As per media reports, Kuwait's Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has agreed to operate the flights starting from August 10 until October 24.

According to the DGCA approval, 1,000 Indians will leave Kuwait daily, to be flown equally by Kuwaiti and Indian airlines. The DGCA also stated that the arrangements proposed by the Indian side are limited to departure only and do not include their return to Kuwait.

Kuwait had on August 2 banned flights from 31 countries on the advice of health authorities. Some of the banned countries were India, Iran, China, Brazil, Lebanon, Spain, Singapore, Egypt and Sri Lanka. However, the decision to ban entry of travellers from 31 countries to Kuwait is still in effect.

Notably, Indians account for almost 1 million of Kuwait’s 4.7 million population. The travel ban was announced hours after the Kuwait International Airport partially reopened on August 1 for commercial flights. The flight operation in the country started after nearly five months.

The development comes at a time when Kuwait has recorded over 67,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.

On Saturday, the Indian government said that the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.