New Delhi: The fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, which started as a repatriation initiative and got dovetailed into the beginning of the international flight operations in a limited manner, begins today. In the first four phases, Air India operated to 52 countries in which the national air carrier did not have scheduled commercial operations.

In this phase, there will be regular two-way flights between Delhi, Mumbai and Washington DC, Newark, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Paris. These are the countries with which India signed air bubble pact for a month.

Apart from the air bubble flights, Air India will be operating one-way repatriation flights from Bishkek, Manila, Cebu, Sharjah, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Guangzhou, Melbourne, Yangon, Riyadh, Manila, Cairo, Dammam, Auckland, Sydney, Muscat, Jeddah, Dhaka, Kiev, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Vancouver, Hong Kong etc.

Four additional flights between India and Canada have been announced between August 6 and August 14. The fare starts at Rs 51,600

From August 18 to August 30, Air India will operate additional 12 flights.

“There will be 900 flights in phase 5. The number might reach 12,000,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.