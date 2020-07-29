Vande Bharat Mission 5: Air India, the national air carrier spearheading the civil aviation ministry’s Vande Bharat Mission, has opened booking for phase 5 flights, which will start from August 1. From 10 AM today, bookings for India, Australia flights will begin through the website, booking offices and travel agents. Bookings for the US, UK flights already began. Also Read - Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5, Air India Opens Booking For Flights to US, UK | Check Travel Schedule, Other Details Here

Also Read - Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5, Air India Express Opens Booking For Repatriation Flights to UAE | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule

Here is the full schedule of Vande Bharat Mission phase 5. Also Read - International Flights on July 27: Sharjah to Gaya, Mumbai to Amsterdam | Full Schedule of Air India's Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India