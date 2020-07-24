Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5: Air India, on Friday, announced the beginning of the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission from August 1, which will also be the beginning of Unlock 3 in India. The airline is yet to announce the details, but here are what you can expect in August. Also Read - International Flights on July 24: Delhi to London, Bishkek to Lucknow; Check Out Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India to Bring Back Stranded Indians Today | Full Schedule

1. More international destinations will open up in August.

2. Phase 5 will not be a monopoly of Air India. Private airlines will also be part of it as they have been of the ongoing phase 4.

3. SpiceJet will fly to the US and the UK.

4. More flights to the UAE, US, UK, France, Germany — the countries with which India has set up air bubbles.

5. More air bubbles are scheduled to come up. Delhi-Tel Aviv flights are likely to come up after August 15.

6. Air ticket prices of Air India are likely to go down as there will be competition from international airlines as well.

Vande Bharat Mission started in early May as a repatriation initiative by the civil aviation department. Helmed by Air India, the mission proved to be a great success especially as no other international flights were operating during the lockdown period. In July, India resumed international flights in a selective way. As the international services resumed, there were doubts whether Vande Bharat Mission operations will be on, but now after Air India’s announcement, it is now clear that Vande Bharat Mission has been dovetailed into the official resumption of international flights.