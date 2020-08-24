International Flights Latest News: As the Central government has announced that the phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission will commence from September 1, Air India Express on Monday opened bookings for flights from Singapore to multiple cities in India. Also Read - Passengers From Countries Having Air Bubbles With India Won't Have to Register With Indian Missions

As per the announcement from the Centre, the phase 6 of VBM starts from September 1 till October 24.

Taking to Twitter, Air India expressed it has opened bookings for flights from Singapore to Trichy, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Madurai.

Complete schedule:

As per the schedule, Air India will operate its flights from Singapore to Trichy on September 2 and 3.

Likewise, the airline said it will operate flights from Singapore to Bengaluru and Kochi on September 1 and 17.

The Air India Express flights will be operated from Singapore to Madurai and Chennai on September 16.

Under Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, Air India Express had opened bookings for flights to Doha from Mumbai, Delhi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Notably, under 5th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, which began from August 1 and will continue till August 31, India has established bilateral air bubbles with many Gulf countries including Qatar.

For phase 6 of the VBM, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, last week, said that more flights will be added to repatriate more Indians from abroad.

“More flights and destinations being added to VBM to further widen the geographic reach of the mission in its current phase and in phase six from September 1 to October 24. Our endeavour is to reach out to every stranded and distressed Indian citizen around the world,” Puri said in a tweet.