International Flights Latest News: After the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission will commence from September 1, Air India Express on Wednesday said it is opening bookings for flights from UAE to India from Thursday.

As per the announcement from Air India Express, the bookings will start at 10 AM UAE Time or 11:30 AM IST.

Issuing a statement, the airline said that Indian nationals registered with the Indian Embassy/CG website can book flights at normal repatriation fares on its website or through authorized travel agents.

Giving further details, the airline said the passport information and passenger contact details are mandatory while making bookings.

(You can check here Air India Express Repatriation Schedule under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6)

According to the earlier announcement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the phase 6 of VBM starts from September 1 till October 24.

Under Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, Air India Express had opened bookings for flights to Doha from Mumbai, Delhi, Kozhikode and Kannur.