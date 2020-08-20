Vande Bharat Mission Latest News: As the phase 5 of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission is coming to an end on August 31, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the phase 6 will begin from September 1 till October 24. Also Read - Air Travel Latest Update: Flight Ticket Prices May Increase From September, Here's Why

While making announcements, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that in phase 6 more destinations will be added to the VBM.

"More flights and destinations being added to VBM to further widen the geographic reach of the mission in its current phase and in phase six from September 1 to October 24. Our endeavour is to reach out to every stranded and distressed Indian citizen around the world," Puri said in a tweet.

More flights & destinations being added to VBM to further widen the geographic reach of the mission in its current phase & in Phase-6 from 1 Sept to 24 Oct 2020. Our endeavour is to reach out to every stranded & distressed Indian citizen around the world. pic.twitter.com/kxdKRVyjE9 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 16, 2020

He had earlier said that India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations. Moreover, air bubbles have also been proposed with neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

Under the phase 6 of the VBM, Air India said it will operate over 145 flights between India and the US. In this phase it will cover Delhi-New York, Mumbai-Newark, Delhi-Washington DC, Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-San Francisco routes.

Some of the other crucial destinations which will be covered by Air India in phase 6 also include Vancouver, Toronto, London, Shanghai and Chicago.

Since July, India has established air bubbles with the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.