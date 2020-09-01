Vande Bharat Mission Latest News: As the Central government has announced that the phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission will commence from September 1, German airline Lufthansa on Tuesday said that it will operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September. Also Read - Self-declaration Form, 14-day Mandatory Quarantine: Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals

Part of the Vande Bharat Mission, Lufthansa has been operating flights from India for several months between Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and its hubs Frankfurt and Munich.

In the statement, Lufthansa’s Senior Sales Director for South Asia George Ettiyil said that India is one of the world’s most important aviation markets, and there is high demand for international air travel to and from India.

As per the announcement from the Centre, the phase 6 of VBM starts from September 1 till October 24.

Notably, under 5th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, which began from August 1 and will continue till August 31, India has established bilateral air bubbles with many countries including Germany.

Earlier, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that in phase 6 more destinations will be added to the VBM.

“More flights and destinations being added to VBM to further widen the geographic reach of the mission in its current phase and in phase six from September 1 to October 24. Our endeavour is to reach out to every stranded and distressed Indian citizen around the world,” Puri said in a tweet.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.