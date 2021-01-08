Vande Bharat Mission Latest Updates: At this time of coronavirus pandemic when the regular passenger flights have been suspended, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that in Phase 9 of Vande Bharat Mission, nearly 1,495 international flights from 24 countries will repatriate 2.8 lakh passengers of which already 49,000 have returned. He also said that since May 2020, more than 44.7 lakh people have been brought back in the world’s largest repatriation exercise. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Frankfurt From Feb 18 | Full Schedule Here

Issuing another statement, the MEA had on January 1 announced that the launch of phase 9 of Vande Bharat Mission and said it will continue till January 31. The development comes at a time when the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended the regular international flights till January 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 9, India will operate flights from 24 countries that include Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, and the USA.

Check Complete Schedule of Vande Bharat Mission Flights Here

Meanwhile, the passenger flights have resumed operation from the UK to India in limited numbers from Friday onwards after remaining suspended for 16 days due to the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in that country.

One Vistara flight with 291 passengers will come from London to Delhi on Saturday and two flights – one of British Airways and another of Air India – with a total of 481 passengers will land at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced earlier this month that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK between January 8 and January 23. Indian and UK carriers will each be operating 15 flights per week during the period.