International Flights Latest News: From July 10 onwards, America's United Airlines will fly three repatriation flights from Delhi to Newark, the tickets of which have already been sold out. But this is not only because of the high demand for US-India flights, but also the cheaper rate that the United Airlines offered. The flights are scheduled on July 10, July 12 and July 15.

While the Air India flights under the ambit of Vande Bharat Mission capped the fare of US-India flights within a little over Rs 1 lakh, reports claimed that the United offered almost half its fare. According to the reports, the fares range from Rs 57,498, for the July 12 flight to Rs 60,648 for those on July 10 and 15.

Air India has recently slashed the price of the Vande Bharat flights for US and Canada. Air India tickets from New York and Canada to New Delhi were priced at around Rs 1 Lakh a month ago. But in the fourth phase of Vande Bharat, they are priced at around Rs 75,000.

Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that prices were reasonable. In fact, the prices were less than what other international airlines were charging, the minister had said. The minister had said other countries were charging Rs 3 lakh for Delhi-USA flights.