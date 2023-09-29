Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Indian Railways Partners With Indo-Russian JV To Fast-Track Trains Project; Check All Details Here

Despite sanctions on Russian oligarchs and companies involved in the Vande Bharat Sleeper project, Kinet Railway Solutions remains confident in its delivery to Indian Railways.

Kinet Railway Solutions, an Indo-Russian joint venture, is committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations to produce 120 Vande Bharat passenger sleeper train sets.

New Delhi: In a major development for the expanison of Vande Bharat trains in India, the Indian Railways has signed an important pact for the production of more than a hundred Vande Bharat sleeper trains. Without worrying over the worldwide sanctions on the Russian Federation, the Indian Railways has signed a contract with Kinet Railway Solutions, an Indo-Russian joint venture, to produce 120 Vande Bharat passenger sleeper train sets. The first prototype is expected within two years, and the trains will be maintained for 35 years, as per a report in Times Now.

This development shows that the Indian Railways is committed to bringing Vande Bharat sleeper trains to Indian passengers, even in the face of challenges. The sleeper trains are expected to offer passengers a comfortable and affordable overnight travel experience.

Kinet Railway Solutions Gets Big Project

Despite sanctions on Russian oligarchs and companies involved in the Vande Bharat project, Kinet Railway Solutions remains confident in its delivery.

Kinet Railway Solutions, an Indo-Russian joint venture, is committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations to produce 120 Vande Bharat passenger sleeper train sets. This is despite sanctions imposed on Russian oligarch Andrei Removich Bokarev, his wife Olga Vladimirovna Syrovatskaya, and Transmash, the parent company of MWM. MWM is a major locomotive and rail equipment manufacturer with ties to other Russian rail-related firms.

In response to inquiries about the sanctions’ impact, Kinet Railway Solutions stated that no third-country sanctions would impede the Vande Bharat trains project. The company is confident that it can overcome any challenges to deliver the trains to Indian passengers on time and within budget.

9 New Vande Bharat Express Train Flagged Off

Vande Indian Railways allocates 5 new routes for Vande Bharat Express, 3 to Southern Railways The Indian Railways has allocated five new routes for the Vande Bharat Express. Three of these routes will be operated by the Southern Railways. The names of the trains have not yet been finalized. The last Vande Bharat Express route is still to be decided.

About Vande Bharat Express Trains

Vande Bharat Express is a new, fully air-conditioned train that offers high-speed comfort and facilities. It was first launched in 2019 and has quickly become a popular mode of transportation within India. The train not only reduces travel time, but also improves the passenger experience with amenities such as free WiFi, 32-inch entertainment screens, comfortable seats, and hygienic meals.

