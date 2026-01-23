Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper vs Rajdhani Express: Major differences in features, speed and fares

India’s Vande Bharat Sleeper challenges the iconic Rajdhani Express with higher speed, modern technology, premium comfort and stricter booking rules, marking a new era of overnight train travel.

India’s railway sector has ushered in a new era with its state of the art semi-high-speed sleeper train called Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. As this train speeds onto Indian Railways network, experts are already comparing it to Rajdhani Express, the flag bearer for overnight trains across the country. Here is how the new Indian semi-high-speed train fares when compared to India’s premier express train.

Why was the Vande Bharat Sleeper introduced? vs Why Do We Have Rajdhani Trains?

The prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was rolled out for trials earlier this year. It was inaugurated on January 17th, 2026, for service between two premier destinations in eastern India and north-east India, Howrah and Kamakhya (Guwahati) respectively.

The Rajdhani Express was introduced way back in 1969 to serve as the royal road connecting the Capital City Delhi to other metro cities in the country.

Speed Comparison: Vande Bharat Sleeper vs Rajdhani Trains

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to clock speeds upto 120-130 km/h on most routes while having entered the 180 km/h club during testing phases. Rajdhani trains, too, can go at speeds of up to 140 kmph on selected routes while running at slower speeds on others.

Meaning the newer semi-high-speed train would complete journeys faster than the Rajdhani counterparts.

Number of Coaches and Capacity: How Do They Compare?

Vande Bharat Sleeper features coaches that are ergonomically designed with better cushioning on the berths, easily climbable ladders, soft lighting for nighttime ambience, reading lamps fitted into each berth, charging ports and foldable tables to serve snacks. Its rake includes:

11 AC 3-tier coaches

Four AC 2-tier coaches

One First AC coach

This arrangement will accommodate over 800 passengers.

As for the Rajdhani trains, they are also fitted with sleeper coaches, but with three tiers only. Trains coming under the Vande Bharat series are touted to provide passengers with a better interior and travelling experience.

Coach Facility Comparison: Sleeper vs Rajdhani

Unlike the Rajdhani trains that operate with locomotives, the semi-high-speed trainsets of the Vande Bharat Series run by themselves. These trains run on self-powered coaches, which have cabins at both the ends. Also, these trains draw power from all axles which help in faster acceleration and braking. Lesser time spent accelerating and braking means reaching the destination sooner and lesser turnaround time at terminal stations.

This train also comes with features such as automatic doors, sealed gangways (that help maintain the AC in the coaches), better suspension to negate jerks from speed variations while travelling and many other safety and tech features like Kavach train protection system.

Passengers traveling in Rajdhani trains have the locomotive haulage system and conventional coupling of train coaches.

Ticketing Fare: Vande Bharat Sleeper vs Rajdhani Trains

Tickets in Vande Bharat Sleeper will be issued only for confirmed berths. There will be no RAC or wait-list tickets. Also, passengers cannot travel for a fare lower than the journey distance of 400 kms. Although fares on these trains will be marginally higher than what passengers pay on Rajdhani trains, there will be absolutely no disappointment when traveling on India’s first semi-high-speed train.

Rajdhani tickets on the other hand are issued as per the usual IRCTC norms of rail travel. This includes RAC tickets, wait-list and other fare concessions.

Is Vande Bharat Sleeper going to replace Rajdhani Trains in India?

While some say that with the new semi-high-speed train entering service, the Rajdhani might be taken over eventually, some see Vande Bharat as a service parallel to Rajdhani Trains.

Opinions might be divided but only time will tell how India’s sleeper sector shapes up with the advent of Vande Bharat Trains. What we can say for sure is that India has stepped into the new-age overnight railway travel.

