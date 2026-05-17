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Vande Bharat sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnav

Vande Bharat sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnav

Vaishnav said, "Pending demands of South and North Karnataka are being met. Vande Bharat sleeper between Bengaluru and Mumbai is likely to start soon."

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The long-awaited Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train may start soon, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday. He made this announcement while virtually flagging off the new express train running between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

What Did Ashwini Vaishnav Say?

“Many pending railway demands of South and North Karnataka are being met through faster development of infrastructure and better financial support,” he said.

Vaishnav said, “Pending demands of South and North Karnataka are being met. Vande Bharat sleeper between Bengaluru and Mumbai is likely to start soon.”

Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train: No VIP culture, only confirmed tickets, every passenger equal, and a lot more

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‘Sharp Increase In Railway Funds For Karnataka’

Vaishnav said that there has been a sharp increase in railway funds for Karnataka in recent years, which has accelerated the implementation of important railway projects across the state. He informed that 61 railway stations in Karnataka are being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2,160 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, out of which nine stations have already been completed.

Other Major Projects

Among the major projects, Bengaluru Cantonment railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 485 crore, while Yesvantpur station is undergoing redevelopment at a cost of Rs 367 crore.

Additionally, the Union Minister said that around 1,750 km of new railway lines have been constructed in Karnataka since 2014. Electrification work on the challenging Hassan-Mangaluru railway section has been completed and trials are currently underway.

Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

On the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project, Vaishnav said work on all four corridors is in progress. He informed that land acquisition has been completed for the Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanwara and Heilalige-Rajanukunte corridors, where station construction work is currently underway.

He further said that the alignment of the KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli corridor has received joint approval from the Government of Karnataka and the Railways, while geo-technical surveys have also been completed. Kengeri-Whitefield Corridor has been approved recently and survey work is expected to start soon.

Also Read: Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run on this route; Fares and other details inside

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Route Undergoing Trials

According to the minister, the suburban rail network will connect major hubs of Bengaluru, including Kempegowda International Airport, Electronic City, Marathahalli and Hebbal, thereby improving urban mobility.

Vaishnav further said that 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are currently running in Karnataka. He said that the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route is undergoing trials and it is expected to improve the rail connectivity in the coastal region up to Madgaon.

(With IANS inputs)

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