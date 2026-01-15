Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Who makes its engine, seats and air-conditioning? Check inauguration date, route, fares here

Medha, Tata (a subsidiary company), Amit Engineering, and Knorr-Bremse and Faiveley are among the 72 vendors supplying parts for the Vande Bharat train.

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is all set to be launched on January 17 likely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will operate between Guwahati and Kolkata. With this, the dream of traveling on a luxurious long-distance train will be fulfilled. In this article, we will take a closer look at key details about the train, from the company supplying its “engine” to the firms providing the seats and air-conditioning system.

According to the reports, as many as 72 vendors are supplying one or the other parts for the train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already stated that this train is among the world’s top trains in terms of facilities. To provide better amenities to passengers, extensive research has been carried out on every single component before the train was built.

Which are the major companies among the 72

Medha, Tata (a subsidiary company), Amit Engineering, and Knorr-Bremse and Faiveley are among the 72 vendors supplying parts for the Vande Bharat train. All these vendors are supplying globally standardized components for the train. It is important to note that the Vande Bharat sleeper train does not have a separate engine, and the coaches themselves function as power cars. The components required to run the train are being supplied by Medha.

These include the transformer, the underfloor motor fitted beneath the coach, and the pantograph that supplies electricity to operate the train.

Who is supplying the seats

A subsidiary of Tata is responsible for supplying the seats for the train. The seats promise to give the travelers a car-like experience, ensuring a comfortable journey.

Who is keeping it cool

Amit Engineering is supplying the air-conditioning system for the train.

The AC units are designed in such a way that passengers do not experience any kind of suffocation.

These AC systems have been specially designed to avoid such problems that passengers generally face in an aircraft

