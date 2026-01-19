Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains ticket cancellation rule: No refunds for cancelling confirmed tickets within 8 hours; What is the latest update for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

The rules for the cancellation of tickets on Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains will differ substantially from other train types, including the current Vande Bharat Chair Car trains.

Passengers who wish to cancel confirmed tickets on the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains will incur additional costs under the new Railway rules. Passengers whose tickets have been cancelled will incur a 25% charge regardless of when the ticket was cancelled after purchase. Those tickets that are cancelled between 72 hours and 8 hours prior to departure will incur a 50% charge. For tickets cancelled less than 8 hours prior to a train’s departure, there will be no refund at all, as per the new rules. This new cancellation policy has been established to reflect the Railways’ new procedure for reserving seats for trains, which is being completed 8 hours before train departures ,compared to the previous norm of 4 hours prior to train departures.

According to the TimesOfIndia report, the officials explained that the new cancellation rules will require passengers to cancel tickets at different times from those used on other trains, as they will receive only confirmed tickets while travelling on Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains; therefore, reservations against cancellation tickets will not be allowed.

For example, rules for cancelling tickets on other trains will require the payment of a flat cancellation fee of Rs 240 for First AC, Rs 200 for Tier 2 AC, Rs 180 for Tier 3 AC, Rs 120 for Sleeper and Rs 60 for Second Class when cancelling a ticket more than 48 hours before the scheduled time of departure.

In addition, if a passenger cancels a train ticket between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduled time of departure, he/she will have to pay a 25 per cent cancellation fee. If the passenger cancels a ticket within 12 hours and 4 hours before departure, then he/she will receive a 50 per cent deduction based on the cancellation charge amount.

The rules stipulate that once you have confirmed your ticket, it is non-refundable unless you cancel the ticket or file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) online a minimum of four hours before your scheduled departure. With regard to the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, the Railway Board has indicated that there will be a minimum chargeable distance of 400 km and there will be a quota for women, persons with disabilities, seniors and those travelling on a duty pass but there will not be any other types of reservations available.

