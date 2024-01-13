Home

Vande Bharat Train Expected To Run From Kathgodam To Dehradun; Check Details Here

A new Vande Bharat Train is expected to run from Kathgodam To Dehradun to meet the demands of the local population who want to tarvel during the day.

Dehradun: Here comes a great news for the local folks of Uttrakhand. A new Vande Bharat train is expected to be announced between Kathgodam and Dehradun. It must be noted that, as per the current scenario, there are only two trains running between the stations and the local people face difficulties while travelling during the day.

As of today, only two trains operate between Kathgodam and Dehradun; one is the Janshatabdi, which runs from Dehradun station in the morning and the second is the Kathgodam-Dehradun Express, which runs only at night. Therefore, passengers who want to travel during the day face difficulties.

Kathgodam- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

A new Vand Bharat train is expected to start between Kathgodam and Dehradun and will be running during the day, thus helping passengers who want to travel during the day, as per a report by Times Now Hindi.

