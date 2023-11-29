Home

Vande Bharat Weekly Special Train Between Chennai Central and Coimbatore; Check Timings, Stoppages

The Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express Special train will cover a distance of 497 km in seven hours and five minutes.

Vande Bharat Express: The Indian Railways has introduced another semi-high speed special train between Chennai Central and Coimbatore to cater to the extra rush of traffic, fulfilling the aspirations of the travelling public in the Western region for a pairing train. With this, the national transporter has so far introduced semi-high speed special trains on four different routes in less than a month. They are – New Delhi-Patna Junction, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri.

The Vande Bharat Special train between Chennai Central and Coimbatore will run as train number 06035 in Chennai Central-Coimbatore route and as train number 06036 in Coimbatore-Chennai Central route.

According to a report in Financial Express, the Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express Special train will cover a distance of 497 km in seven hours and five minutes. This will be the fourth fastest train on the route after CBE Vande Bharat, MAS-TVC Superfast Mail, and TVC AC Superfast Express. These trains cover the same distance in 06:00 hrs, 06:52 hrs, and 06:58 hrs respectively.

Chennai Central-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Stoppage, frequency

These are – Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, and Tiruppur railway stations. The train will run as a Weekly Special between the two stations. It will operate only on Tuesdays. This semi-high speed train will be in service till January 30, 2024.

Train No. 06035 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Special will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07:10 hrs on November 28, December 5, 12, 19, 26 & January 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2024, reaching Coimbatore at 14:15 hrs the same day (10 Services).

In the return direction, Train No. 06036 Coimbatore Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Special will depart from Coimbatore Jn. at 15:05 hrs on November 28, December 5, 12, 19, 26 & January 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2024, reaching Dr MGR Chennai Central at 21:50 hrs the same day (10 Services).

Stoppages

The train will halt at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.