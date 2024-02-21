Home

Varanasi Ranchi Kolkata Expressway: 6-Lane E-Way To Cut Travel Time By 7 Hrs; Check Connecting Cities

610 km Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway (NH-319B) by NHAI is a 6 lane access-controlled highway with a route connecting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi in Jharkhand, and Kolkata in West Bengal.

Soon, travellers will be able to reach Kolkata from Varanasi in just 7 hours. Yes, you heard it right! thanks to the proposed Varanasi-Kolkata greenfield expressway. The total distance between Varanasi and Kolkata is around 690 km, as per the current route. The time it takes to travel between the two is about 12 to 14 hours. Upon successful completion of the Varanasi Ranchi Kolkata expressway will reduce the travel time by half. The reduction in time will be approximately about 50%. Thus, the new travel time between the cities will be around 6 to 7 hours. The foundation stone for Package-I of this project, costing Rs 1,317 crore including land acquisition, will be laid by PM Modi.

The NHAI had issued a notification, naming the 610-km long Varanasi-Kolkata expressway as NH319B

Varanasi Ranchi Kolkata Expressway routes

The expressway is expected to be completed by 2026. It will start from Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, entering Bihar, Jharkhand and ending in Bengal.

Starting in Varanasi, the expressway will enter Bihar at Chand, bordering Chaudali in Uttar Pradesh (UP), and exit at Imamganj in Gaya after approximately 160 kilometres.

A five-kilometer tunnel is proposed in the Kaimur hills to cross the Sone River in Tilauthu, Sasaram, and enter Aurangabad via the Grand Trunk road.

According to the Hindustan Times, the expressway, which will cost Rs 35,000 crore, will enter Jharkhand from Hunterganj in Chatra and exit in West Bengal’s Purulia district via Hazaribag and Ramgarh.

This greenfield expressway under Bharatmala Pariyojna (BMP) program will run parallel to National Highway NH-19 (old NH-12) and link Varanasi Ring Road at Km 00.000 (near Barhuli village) with NH-16 at Km 610.417 near Uluberia, Howrah District, West Bengal.

