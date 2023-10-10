Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express To Start Soon; Timings, Stops And Other Details Here

Home

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express To Start Soon: Check Timing, Route And Other Details Here

The new Vande Bharat train will have eight coaches and will cover the distance between Tatanagar and Varanasi in 7 hours and 50 minutes.

Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express to start soon (Representative image)

Ranchi: In a major boost to rail connectivity in Jharkhand, the Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train connecting Tatanagar to Varanasi via Ranchi. The train is expected to be launched in November 2023, in time for Diwali. It will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express train to operate in Jharkhand, after the Ranchi-Patna, Ranchi-Howrah, and Patna-Howrah via Jasidih services, as per a report carried by Prabhat Khabar.

The new train will have eight coaches and will cover the distance between Tatanagar and Varanasi in 7 hours and 50 minutes. The launch of the Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is a major development for the railway sector in India. It is part of the government’s plan to modernize the country’s railways and make them more efficient and customer-friendly.

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express

The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6:00 AM every day and arrive in Varanasi at 1:50 PM. It will stop at Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City, Giridih, Dehri-on-Sone, Arrah, Buxar, and Mughalsarai on the way.

The launch of the Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is a major development for the people of Jharkhand and Bihar. It will provide a faster and more comfortable way to travel between the two states.

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings

Tatanagar to Varanasi: 6:00 AM to 1:50 PM

Varanasi to Tatanagar: 2:35 PM to 10:00 PM

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express Route List

Ranchi

Dhanbad

Bokaro Steel City

Giridih

Dehri-on-Sone

Arrah

Buxar

Mughalsarai

Vande Bharat Express: Other New Train Launched

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Another Vande Bharat Express train will run on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route. And the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express will run with a maximum speed of 160 kmph on some sections around Agra.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

Earlier, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express launch was supposed to be launched on June 3, 2023. However, the inauguration was postponed due to Balasore train accident.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Another train that will be launched is Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train on the Patna and Ranchi routes will run by Indian Railway. The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover the distance in six hours and will also pass through Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh.

