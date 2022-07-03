Delhi: Whole-time director at Varun Beverages, Varun Jaipuria, has reportedly bought a farmhouse in Delhi stretching over 2.5 acres of land for over Rs 120 crore. Accorded as one of the biggest value transactions in Delhi, only three people are said to be aware about this deal. The farmhouse is located in Delhi. At present, Varun Beverages is the second largest franchise of PepsiCo after the one in US.Also Read - HDFC, SBI, Kotak, Union Bank: Check Which Bank Offers Cheapest Interest Rate on Home Loan

According to a report by Economic Times, jewelers Manoj Kumar Samdaria and Sarla Jain, were the owners of the farmhouse bought. Samdaria also confirmed about the transaction but did not reveal any further detail about the deal. While there has been no official statement from Jaipuria himself yet, as per a Zapkey.com, the registry for this massive transaction was already done on June 20. Also Read - A 'Mango' Of Coca Cola's Eye: Maaza Becomes Company's Fastest Growing Brand

This farmhouse is ranked amongst the most prime properties at Moulsari avenue in Westend Greens. Also Read - Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Housing Project: NGT Directs Panel to File Report Within 2 Months

Big Purchases Trend

Covid induced lockdowns brought in lots of concepts and cultures, which otherwise were untrodden paths until now, like – work from home, webinars, staycations etc. As everyone was confined to the walls in their houses, eventually people started looking for alternatives.

According to property experts, there has been an upward trend observed where wealthy businessmen and executives have made high end purchases of luxurious farmhouse properties post lockdown and continue to do so.

Few examples

Founder of Aakash Educational Services Ltd, JC Chaudhary, purchased a farmhouse in South Delhi for Rs 235 crore few months back . The farmhouse is spread on a 5 acre land.

Jaquar, India’s one of the leading sanitary ware company, also spent Rs 235 crores for buying three farmhouses in Westend greens, Delhi.

Within a range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 150 crore, Delhi boasts of about 300 farmhouses which are on sale currently. Mostly these properties are built in Sultanpur, Vasant Kunj, Westend Greens and few other regions in Delhi.

Metros building luxury properties

There are few clusters of farmhouses around Rajkori, Chattarpur, Panipat and Mehrauli as well. Reportedly, Delhi is the only city in India that has areas reserved for farms, in its master plans. Sprawling over expansive land of around 1-2.5 acres, there are about 4,000 farmhouses in 18 villages around the national capital.

Speaking of metros, areas in proximity to Mumbai – Karjat, Igatpuri- are constructing upcoming posh farmhouses areas. Following suit in this development spree are the Southern cities of Benguluru and Chennai as well.