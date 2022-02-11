New Delhi: Vedant Fashions IPO is likely to announce share allotment today, on February 11, 2022. The IPO opened for public subscription on February 4 and closed on February 8. The shares of the company will list on the Indian share markets on February 16, 2022. The company owns famous clothing brands like Manyavar and Mohey.Also Read - All Is Not Well! Sensex Plunges Over 800 Points, Nifty Below 17,400

Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

BSE Website

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and click on ‘Equity’ Select Vedant Fashions Ltd. in ‘Issue Name’ Enter the Application number received after applying for the shares Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’ Click on ‘Search’ The allotment status will be shown on your screen

Link Intime Website

Visit the link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html Click on ‘Select company’ and click on ‘Vedant Fashions’. Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID. Enter the captcha and click ’submit’.

Vedant Fashions IPO: Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here