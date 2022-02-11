New Delhi: Vedant Fashions IPO is likely to announce share allotment today, on February 11, 2022. The IPO opened for public subscription on February 4 and closed on February 8. The shares of the company will list on the Indian share markets on February 16, 2022. The company owns famous clothing brands like Manyavar and Mohey.Also Read - All Is Not Well! Sensex Plunges Over 800 Points, Nifty Below 17,400
Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here
BSE Website Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Shares To Book Good Profits On February 11
- Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and click on ‘Equity’
- Select Vedant Fashions Ltd. in ‘Issue Name’
- Enter the Application number received after applying for the shares
- Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’
- Click on ‘Search’
- The allotment status will be shown on your screen
Link Intime Website Also Read - Auto, Metal Stock Drive Sensex 657 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Above 17,450
- Visit the link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
- Click on ‘Select company’ and click on ‘Vedant Fashions’.
- Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID.
- Enter the captcha and click ’submit’.
Vedant Fashions IPO: Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here
- Vedant Fashions IPO Date: The subscription opened for subscription on February 4 and close on February 8.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Listing Date: The shares of the company will list on the share markets on February 16, 2022.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Date: The allotment will take place on February 11, 2022.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Face Value: The face value is Rs 1 per equity share.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Price Range: The price range has been fixed at Rs 824-866 per equity share.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Lot Size: One lot of the IPO consists of 17 shares. This means that an investor will have to buy a minimum of 17 shares for Rs 14,722.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Details: An investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots. This would amount to an application amounting to Rs 1,91,386.