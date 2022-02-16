New Delhi: Vedant Fashions IPO, the parent company of Manyavar and Mohey, posted a strong listing on the share market today. The shares of the company were listed at Rs 936 per equity share on BSE, over 8.1 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 866.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty50 In Negative Territory After Opening In Green, Bank Stocks Weak

In an otherwise weak market, the shares of the company listed on NSE at Rs 935, a premium of 8 per cent. This comes as India is seeing a highly volatile market owing to geopolitical tensions and high oil prices. According to CNBC, the company was expected to list at a premium of Rs 10-50 ahead of listing. Also Read - Sensex Books Highest Gain In One Year, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,350

Vedant Fashions IPO: Direct Link To Check Live Share Price

The investors can check the live Vedant Fashions share price on the official BSE website. The direct link has been given below. Also Read - Share Market Today: Indian Share Markets Flat After Opening Strong, Metals Weak

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/vedant-fashions-ltd/manyavar/543463/

For NSE, the investors can go to the following link and check the live share price.

https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=MANYAVAR

Vedant Fashions IPO Details