New Delhi: Vedant Fashions IPO, the parent company of Manyavar and Mohey, posted a strong listing on the share market today. The shares of the company were listed at Rs 936 per equity share on BSE, over 8.1 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 866.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty50 In Negative Territory After Opening In Green, Bank Stocks Weak
In an otherwise weak market, the shares of the company listed on NSE at Rs 935, a premium of 8 per cent. This comes as India is seeing a highly volatile market owing to geopolitical tensions and high oil prices. According to CNBC, the company was expected to list at a premium of Rs 10-50 ahead of listing. Also Read - Sensex Books Highest Gain In One Year, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,350
Vedant Fashions IPO: Direct Link To Check Live Share Price
The investors can check the live Vedant Fashions share price on the official BSE website. The direct link has been given below. Also Read - Share Market Today: Indian Share Markets Flat After Opening Strong, Metals Weak
https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/vedant-fashions-ltd/manyavar/543463/
For NSE, the investors can go to the following link and check the live share price.
https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=MANYAVAR
Vedant Fashions IPO Details
- Vedant Fashions IPO Date: The subscription opened for subscription on February 4 and closed on February 8.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Listing Date: The shares of the company listed on the share markets on February 16, 2022, at a premium of 8 per cent.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Date: The allotment was announced on February 11, 2022.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Face Value: The face value is Rs 1 per equity share.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Price Range: The price range was fixed at Rs 824-866 per equity share. The shares were trading at over Rs 945 per equity share as of 12 PM on Wednesday.