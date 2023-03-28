Vedanta Declares Fifth Interim Dividend Of Rs 20.50, Record Date Fixed, Acting CFO Resigns

Home

The statement also said that Vedanta Ltd will announce the details of the successor in due course and the same shall accordingly be intimated to the stock exchanges.

New Delhi: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday declared its fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share for financial year (FY) 2022-23, amounting to Rs 7,621 crore. Vedanta Ltd has fixed 7 April 2023 as the dividend record date.

“Approved the fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share i.e., 2050 per cent on face value of Rs 1/‐ per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to Rs 7,621 crores,” said a regulatory filing by the company. The exchange filling further noted that the interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta Ltd also said that Ajay Goel has stepped down from the post of Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 9 April 2023.

“The Company and Board placed on record its appreciation for the commitment and contribution made by him during his tenure and wish him very best for his future endeavours,” the statement said.

The statement also said that Vedanta Ltd will announce the details of the successor in due course and the same shall accordingly be intimated to the stock exchanges.

Dividends Announced By Vedanta So Far In FY23

Vedanta Ltd has announced Rs 81 per share in dividends for FY 23 so far.

The Anil Agarwal-led firm had announced its last dividend during third quarter results in January 2023. Its board had approved a fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share, amounting to Rs 4,647 crore.

The third interim dividend of Vedanta Ltd of Rs 17.50 was announced was announced in November 2022, amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. Its second interim dividend came in July 2022 when the firm announced a dividend of Rs 19.50 per share, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore.

In April 2022, Vedanta Ltd had announced its first interim dividend of Rs 31.50 per share in April 2022, amounting to Rs 11,710 crore. The total dividends it paid in FY23 so far amounted to Rs 30,112 crore.

The share price of Vedanta closed 1.01 per cent up at Rs 275.50 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.

