Vedanta-Foxconn’s Greenfield Chip Plant In Gujarat Struggles To Find Investors: Report

Agarwal's chip-making venture in Gujarat hopes for an initial investment of $2 billion for the plant that is expected to be set up in two years.

New Delhi: Anil Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited is reportedly struggling to find financial backers for the ₹1.54 trillion semiconductor factory he plans to set up in Gujarat.

The Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter who said Agarwal’s representatives met with large funds from the Middle East, Singapore, and the US over the past three months to garner financing commitments for the manufacturing business. It said that all the funds gave the opportunity a pass leaving them with almost no backers for the project.

Anil Agarwal had announced in September that his Volcan group had joined forces with Taiwan-based Foxconn, the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones, to build a chipmaking facility in the state of Gujarat. The partners, with little experience running large chip operations, were betting on rising semiconductor demand while announcing the plan. It is said that the investors to whom Agarwal pitched the idea have raised concerns about the group’s limited experience in the sector, and its stretched financial situation.

A spokesperson of Volcan Investments Ltd., the family trust of Agarwal, told Bloomberg that the company is not looking for any external investors to finance the semiconductor and display project. Initially, Anil Agarwal had said that Vedanta Ltd., his India unit, was making the chip plant investments. Later, he said that the manufacturing business would fall within the purview of Volcan.

Agarwal’s chip-making venture in Gujarat hopes for an initial investment of $2 billion for the plant that is expected to be set up in two years. The Indian government is also offering to bear half the costs for such projects under a production incentive plan, added the Bloomberg report.

The Vedanta-Foxconn plant has been in the news for a while now after it signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for setting up the project there, even as the joint venture was in advanced talks with the Maharashtra government to set up the ₹1.54 lakh crore project there. A group of former ministers of Maharashtra including the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had criticised the group’s decision to shift project from Maharashtra to Gujarat.