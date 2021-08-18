New Delhi: Vedanta share price on NSE has plunged close to 10 per cent. After the close of stock market on August 17, Vedanta Share Price on NSE was at Rs 303.15, down by 33.35 points and 9.91 per cent. On BSE, Vedanta share price fell by 10.05 per cent and 33.80 points to Rs 302.65, according to share market data recorded on Tuesday at 4 pm.Also Read - Human Remains Found in Landing Gear of US Air Force Plane That Took Off From Kabul Airport
Vedanta Share Price Check Direct Links
- You can check Vedanta share price on NSE and BSE.
- To check Vedanta share price on NSE, you need to visit – https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=VEDL .
- You can check Vedanta share price on BSE, you need to check at – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/vedanta-limited/vedl/500295/ .
Vedanta News
Also Read - IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jasprit Bumrah, Claims 'He Doesn't Only Have a Big Heart Also Has Brains' Also Read - Taliban Have Won the War, We Will Have to Talk with Them: EU Foreign Policy Chief
- On Tuesday, Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has said its board meeting scheduled on August 17 to consider interim dividend for FY 2021-22 has been deferred. The company did not give the reason for the deferment of the meeting, as per PTI report.
- Meanwhile, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power Transmission has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,250 crore through an initial share-sale, PTI reported.
- The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,250 crore by the company, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), according to PTI report.
- Sterlite Power is promoted by Agarwal and Twin Star Overseas. The electricity transmission infrastructure firm, part of Vedanta group, has two business lines — global Infrastructure and solutions, as per PTI report.
- Earlier, this month, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal during 56th Annual General Meeting of the company said that the company is committed to bring in future investments of up to USD 20 billion dollar across its businesses, PTI reported.
- In July, Vedanta Limited had reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,280 crore during the June quarter, boosted by higher income. During the year-ago quarter, the company’s “net profit after taxes before exceptional items” was at Rs 1,033 crore, Vedanta Limited said in a BSE filing, according to PTI report.
- Total income in the April-June period of the ongoing financial year surged to Rs 29,151 crore from Rs 16,998 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company”s expenses were at Rs 21,847 crore as against Rs 14,965 crore in April-June of 2020, as per a PTI report.