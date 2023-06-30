Home

Tomato at Rs 120 Per KG, Cabbage at Rs 50: Vegetable Prices Skyrocket Across Cities in India

Tomatoes which were sold for Rs 20 or Rs 30 per kg in the recent past, have now gone up to Rs 80 at the KR Market in Bengaluru.

Vegetable Price Hike Latest Update: Vegetable prices across the country have skyrocketed in the past weeks. In several cities, tomatoes and onions are being sold at high prices. The vegetable market in Ranchi witnessed a significant hike in prices for all green vegetables, with tomatoes being hit the most, reaching a staggering price range of Rs 120 to 160 per kg.

Vegetable Prices in Ranchi

The hike in the vegetable prices has been attributed to crop damage caused by the incessant rainfall in the city. Other vegetables have in the city also witnessed price hikes.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 120-160 per KG, while cabbage is being sold a Rs 50-60 per KG in Ranchi. Bittergourd is priced around Rs 50-60 per KG, while cucumber is being sold at Rs 50-60 per KG.

Looking at the skyrocketing prices of the vegetables, consumers said the soaring vegetable prices have affected their kitchen budget and they are now compelled to adjust their purchases.

Vendors expressed concern over the price hike of the vegetables and said they are forced to procure vegetables from the main market at inflated rates.

It is not just Ranchi but from Indore to Bengaluru, vegetable prices are going up and the consumers are worst affected.

Price Hike in Indore

Tomato prices have gone up to Rs 110 per kg in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore due to drop in supply of the kitchen staple.

These days, tomatoes are only being supplied from Maharashtra, while Rajasthan has stopped its supply following crop damages due to rains, Sunderdas Makhija, president of vegetable vendors’ association at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Sabzi Mandi, told PTI.

Vegetable Prices in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, vegetable prices have gone up due to insufficient rains. Tomatoes which were sold for Rs 20 or Rs 30 per kg in the recent past, have now gone up to Rs 80 at the KR Market in Bengaluru.

In the similar manner, carrot is now being sold for Rs 60 per kg and Okra (ladies finger) is also available at Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg.

Tomato Price in Jaipur

Tomato prices and other vegetables have increased significantly in many parts of Rajasthan including Jaipur due to various factors such as heavy rainfall.

Traders said that the tomato prices have increased four to five times due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy followed by the onset of monsoon season.

