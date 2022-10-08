Vegetable Price Rise in Delhi-NCR: The prices of essential vegetables have gone up in Delhi-NCR over the past few days and it is hitting the common man badly making them shell out more upsettting their budget. The prices of vegetables and fruits are high in Safal stores in Noida. On the other side , the retail vendors claim that they are also getting the commodities at increased price.Also Read - Punjab: Minimum Wages Of Construction Workers Hiked By Rs 715 Per Month

Potato at Rs 25-30 per kg, cauliflower Rs 100 per kg

As per the latest updates, potato is being sold at Rs 18-22 per kg, cauliflower Rs 98 per kg, brinjal Rs 45 per kg, tomato Rs 54 per kg at safal store, while retail vendors are selling potato at Rs 25-30 per kg, cauliflower Rs 100 per kg, brinjal Rs 80 per kg, and tomato Rs 50 per kg. Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

Also Read - 6 Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pond In Gurugram, CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Families

Why sudden rise in vegetable prices?

On why the vegetable prices see a sudden rise, the vendors said the vegetables are grown in Sahibabad and supplied to Delhi and NCR. The traders are of view that the prices of vegetables and fruits are high because of supply crunch due to rainfall and high transportation cost. Due to incessant rainfall, vegetables in the agriculture field have rotten, they claimed.

Similar case in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

The incessant monsoon showers for over two-and-a-half months in the kharif season, or summer crops, have also severely impacted the crops of tomato, capsicum, peas, French beans, cucumber and cabbage in Himachal Pradesh — the vegetable bowl of the country — leading to an overall fall in production of up to 50 per cent.

The vegetable prices in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also touching the sky owing to the shortage and they are getting remunerative prices.

“The price of peas has doubled with its wholesale price in Shimla currently touching Rs 150-160 per kg as against Rs 70-80 per kg in this season a year ago,” Nahar Singh Chaudhary, a wholesaler in the Dhalli market near here, told IANS.

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed to Rs 60 per kg in Chandigarh in retail as compared to Rs 30 per kg last year. Peas, which are coming from the Karsog and Shimla areas, are selling from Rs 200-220 a kg in retail in Chandigarh.

Farmers in Shimla, Kangra and Solan districts said the damage to the vegetable crops in the hill state was due to heavy rainfall and the outbreak of fungal disease that destroyed the crops more this monsoon compared to the past.

The wholesale price of super quality capsicum was Rs 60-Rs 70 a kg and in retail its price these days is around Rs 80 a kg in Chandigarh.