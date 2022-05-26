New Delhi: After the LPG cylinder price rise, now it is the prices of tomatoes and green vegetables that are keeping the consumers on their toes. In the national capital, tomatoes are being sold for Rs 60-80; while in many cities its prices have reached Rs 100 amid a shortfall in supply.Also Read - Tomato Prices Cross Rs 100 In Tamil Nadu, State Plans to Sell It At Minimal Prices In ‘Pannai Pasumai’ Shops

Apart from tomatoes, other green vegetables have also gone costlier in comparison to the last week. Vegetable vendors are expecting these prices to increase further in the coming days as they argue that vegetables often become expensive during the rainy season.

According to traders at Azadpur and Ghazipur Mandi, Asia's largest vegetable and fruit market, the arrival of tomato (in the market) has gone down to about a third, leading to a steep rise in its prices. At present, tomato is selling at Rs 65-80 per kg in the retail market.

Apart from tomato, lemon is also being sold in Delhi for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. In the similar manner, brinjal is being sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, calabash (laoki) at Rs 50, cauliflower at Rs 100 to Rs 120, onion and potato at Rs 40, capsicum at Rs 100 to Rs 130, carrot at Rs 80 and spinach is being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Other vegetables are also becoming expensive amid the shortfall in supply. Traders say that farmers have not planted new crops due to fear of loss, which would further increase the prices of vegetables in the coming days.

Adding to the situation, the prevailing high inflation is hitting the pockets of the common man and they say their income remained the same whereas the prices of food items and other essential things have increased substantially.

Retail Inflation continues to rise

As per updates, the retail inflation in April increased to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent, against 4.23 per cent in April 2021 and 6.97 per cent in March 2022. On the other hand, the food inflation also increased to 8.38 per cent in April, compared with 1.96 per cent in the year-ago month and 7.68 per cent in the preceding month.