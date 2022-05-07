New Delhi: In an effort to encourage ease of doing business, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a draft notification in which it proposed to allow trade certificate and registration marks to multiple types of vehicles through a single online application to eliminate the need to visit the RTO.Also Read - Bombay HC Slams Uber, Ola For Operating Without Valid Licences in Maharashtra; Gives March Deadline

Issuing a fresh statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said,” In an endeavor to promote ease of doing business, it is proposed that such agency can apply for a Trade Certificate and Trade Registration Marks electronically for multiple types of vehicles in a single application on the Vahan portal, without the need to visit the RTO.” Also Read - Planning to Buy or Sell a Second-Hand Vehicle? Here's an Important Update For You

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had on May 5 published a draft notification about the amendments in certain provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 pertaining to the Trade Certificate. Also Read - Kejriwal Govt Launches 33 ‘Faceless’ RTO Services: Here’s How to Avail Online Facilities | Follow Step-by-step Guide

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways further said it will streamline the fees charged during the process on the basis of the number of trade registration marks applied.

The ministry also said, “Streamlining of fees is also proposed, on the basis of the number of trade registration marks being applied for.”

Giving more details, the ministry said as the trade certificate and registration marks are proposed to be allotted online, therefore compliance burden regarding the intimation of loss or destruction of a trade certificate and application for duplicate has been removed.

Moreover, the ministry has increased the validity of the Trade Certificate from 12 months to 5 years.

For general information, the Trade Certificate is needed only in the case of vehicles that are neither registered nor temporarily registered. With the trade certificate, such vehicles can be in the possession of a dealer/ manufacturer/importer of motor vehicles, or a test agency.