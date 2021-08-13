New Delhi: Vehicle Scrappage Policy has been launched in India By Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today at the Investor Summit in Gujarat. PM Modi has said that the launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy is a significant milestone in India’s development journey.Also Read - Britney Spears' Father James Spears to Step Down as Her Conservator - What it Means For 'Free Britney Campaign'
Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2021 in India
- “The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth & start-ups to join this programme,” PM Modi said.
- “Our aim is to create a viable circular economy and bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible,” said the Prime Minister in a series of tweets.
- Vehicle Scrappage Policy will play a big role in the modernization of the vehicular population in the country, removing unfit vehicles from the roads in a scientific manner, said PM Modi.
- The Prime Minister said that the policy will bring in a fresh investment of more than Rs 10 thousand crores and will create thousands of jobs.
- People with scraping certificate of the old vehicle will not have to pay any money for registration on the purchase of a new vehicle, some exemption in road tax too, said PM Modi.
- Under the new policy vehicles will not be scrapped merely on the basis of age. Vehicles will be scientifically tested through authorized, automated testing centres. Unfit vehicles will be scrapped scientifically, PM Modi said.