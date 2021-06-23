New Delhi: Venky’s stock has seen exponential growth of 106 per cent in last two months. The company was trading around 3-year high in the share market. In 2018, the stock of Venky’s hit the high of 4,711 on April 2018. Venky’s products range from animal health products, oilseed, poultry products, according to a Business Standard report. Also Read - GUJCET 2021 Registration: Form Filling For GUJCET Exam Begins Today; DIRECT LINK to Apply

Apart from being a prominent supplier to Pizza Hut, KFC, Brinkers, TGI Friday, Burger King, Vista Foods, and McDonalds, Venky’s deals with business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). Venky’s brand chicken products are being sold at Metro Cash and Carry, Star Bazar, Walmart, Future Retail, and others, as per the Business Standard report.

For the final quarter of FY 2020-21 that ended on March, Venky’s reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 77.90 crore. The growth in Venky’s revenue was at 42 per cent to Rs 941.35 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Venky’s was estimated at 111.17 crore, as per the BS report.

Venky’s said that poultry and poultry products witnessed better trend. The Venky’s management has disclosed that maize prices remained steady, animal health products showed better performances, and oilseed segment was also good, the BS report said.

“The VH group was established in 1971, when motivated by his wife Late Smt. Uttaradevi Rao, our founder Chairman Late Padmashree Dr. B.V.Rao, fondly referred to as “The Father of the Indian Poultry Industry”, established Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. in Pune (India). Today the group is popularly known the world over as “Venky’s”. With a unique combination of expertise and experience and supported by strategic collaborations, the company diversified its activities to include SPF eggs, chicken and eggs processing, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research

and Poultry diseases diagnostic, Poultry vaccines and feed supplements, vaccine production, bio-security products, Poultry feed & equipments, nutritional health products, soya bean extract

and many more. Today the group is the largest fully integrated poultry group in Asia. The VH group today plays proud parent to a number of reputed organizations under its wide umbrella and

successfully caters to poultry and its allied sectors.The pioneering efforts of the VH Group have been well rewarded with several national and international awards,” Venky’s said in its

