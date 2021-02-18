With offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Noida and over 200 employees, Venture Briks continues to grow and reach new heights with new offices opening in Dubai and Singapore this year. Whilst the pandemic, where a lot of business have shut down, Venture Briks has not only generated employment but stood strong at a breakeven point without incurring losses. Also Read - three new machine tools from MCMM launched

Venture Briks strives to provide its clients with the finest premium homes and ads that define the standards of luxurious living to their clients. The team is thriving to deliver benchmark quality levels within the spectrum of affordability of the Indian industry. Also Read - ASK Automotive signs joint venture with Fras-le, Brazil

Also Read - Sequoia Capital exits Just Dial

“With past knowledge that I have acquired over the years, I have understood only one thing- if you have to operate as a real estate consultant, generating sales should go shoulder to shoulder with collecting funds. Venture Briks initially made sure we make a small investment and aim for a better collection to run 25% of our operations with funds collected from the business to attain a stable fund flow. VB entered the market with a very small team nationally and ensured every employee shared responsibility,” says Mr. Jaiswall.

Taking inspiration from the trend from European nations, Venture Briks follows the perfect balance between fixed and variable pay. This brings a refreshing change in the mindset of the employees as they are no longer paid based on the years of experience, but also their capabilities and skills to achieve milestones. This business model ought to work wonders as it is at par with the global mindset of employability.

Following an international work ethic and Indian values, Venture Briks keeps its employees at their best performance with consistency and integrity. We aim to empower our workforce by providing supportive leadership, developing a positive environment, encouraging teamwork, recognizing, rewarding and empowering problem-solving and learning. A company’s culture forms an experience for each employee on an everyday basis. It arises from the mission, attitude, principles, aspirations, priorities, recruiting options, and even floor plans of the organization, all those variables are big or small play a vital role in defining the workforce experiences. A motivated workforce will make a crucial difference when it comes to meeting any business objective.

“Always create the plan and work the plan. Without a plan, you will not have a roadmap to get where you want to be. Of course, this plan will keep changing as per the needs and requirements of the company, but at least there will always be a guiding strategy moving forward.” – Mr. Vaibhav Jaiswall (MD)

Venture Briks is the right example of mindfulness and hard work. To create a space for yourself, you need planning and then through your skill set, you require the right execution of what you have planned. Venture Briks is a pre-eminent-focused property consultancy company that offers a complete portfolio of real estate solutions that is inclusive of sales and leasing of residential and commercial property, investment sales and acquisitions, project sales and marketing, and mortgage services.

Our prime focus to revive and survive is to expand aggressively focusing on tier 2 cities across India. Our promise is to hire 5000 front-end employees with 60% staff being females, generate employment in tier 2 cities. Some of our major projects include Avior Navyangan, Tata La Montana, Lodha Group, Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji to name a few. We are consciously implementing strategies for CSR- Corporate Social Responsibility, To engage more consciously towards are environment and not deplete natural resources. We aim to be the best Indian-origin real estate partner following the vision of our Prime Minister – Made in India.