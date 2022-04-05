Veranda Learning IPO | New Delhi: Veranda Learning Solutions announced the share allotment for its IPO (Initial Public Offer) on Tuesday. The company closed its subscription for shares on March 31, 2022. According to media reports, the company aims to raise Rs 200 crore through its IPO. The shares will tentatively list on the bourses on April 7, 2022. The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts on April 6, 2022.Also Read - Hariom IPO Subscription Status: Last Date To Apply Today. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

The investors can check the Veranda Learning IPO allotment status by following the below-mentioned steps. The status can be checked on BSE's website or KFintech Private Limited's website, which is the official registrar for the IPO.

Veranda Learning IPO: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

BSE Website

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Select ‘Equity’ in ‘Issue Type’. Select ‘Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd’ in Issue Name. Enter the Application Number, received after the application. Also, you can enter the PAN number, if the Application number is not available. Click on ‘I’m not a robot’. Click on ‘Search’ The status will be displayed on the screen.

KFintech Website

Go to https://kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Select ‘Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd’ in ‘Select IPO’. Enter the Application Type. Fill in the application number Enter the Captcha Click on Submit Details will be displayed on the screen

Veranda Learning IPO: Share Price, Face Value And Other Details Here