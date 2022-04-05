Veranda Learning IPO | New Delhi: Veranda Learning Solutions announced the share allotment for its IPO (Initial Public Offer) on Tuesday. The company closed its subscription for shares on March 31, 2022. According to media reports, the company aims to raise Rs 200 crore through its IPO. The shares will tentatively list on the bourses on April 7, 2022. The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts on April 6, 2022.Also Read - Hariom IPO Subscription Status: Last Date To Apply Today. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here
The investors can check the Veranda Learning IPO allotment status by following the below-mentioned steps. The status can be checked on BSE’s website or KFintech Private Limited’s website, which is the official registrar for the IPO. Also Read - HDFC And HDFC Bank Merger: Will Merger Impact Existing Employees? Chairman Deepak Parekh Answers
Veranda Learning IPO: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here
BSE Website Also Read - Yatra Online IPO: Travel Service Provider Files Draft Paper With SEBI For Rs 750 Crore IPO
- Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
- Select ‘Equity’ in ‘Issue Type’.
- Select ‘Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd’ in Issue Name.
- Enter the Application Number, received after the application.
- Also, you can enter the PAN number, if the Application number is not available.
- Click on ‘I’m not a robot’.
- Click on ‘Search’
- The status will be displayed on the screen.
KFintech Website
- Go to https://kprismop.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- Select ‘Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd’ in ‘Select IPO’.
- Enter the Application Type.
- Fill in the application number
- Enter the Captcha
- Click on Submit
- Details will be displayed on the screen
Veranda Learning IPO: Share Price, Face Value And Other Details Here
- Veranda Learning IPO GMP: Shares of Veranda Learning are yet to make their debut in the grey market. The details will be available once it is listed.
- Veranda Learning IPO price: The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 130-Rs 137 per share.
- Veranda Learning IPO date: The subscription closed for subscription on March 31, 2022.
- Veranda Learning IPO size: The company aims to raise Rs 200 crore from this public issue.
- Veranda Learning IPO allotment date: The allotment of shares will take place today, April 5, 2022.
- Veranda Learning IPO listing: The shares will be listed on the bourses on April 7. It will be listed on both, NSE and BSE.
- Veranda Learning IPO lot size: One lot of the company will comprise 100 company shares and one bidder can bid for a maximum of 14 lots.
- Veranda Learning IPO investment limit: An investor can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 14 lots. The minimum investment amount is Rs 13,700 and the maximum investment allowed in the IPO is Rs 1,91,800.
- Veranda Learning IPO registrar: KFintech Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.