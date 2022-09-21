New Delhi: Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, former Supreme Court judge Justice KT Thomas, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda have been nominated as trustees of PM CARES Fund. Yesterday, September 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund. The meeting was attended by trustees of PM CARES Fund, ie., Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with the newly nominated trustees.Also Read - Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India Likely to Merge by 2024: Here’s How Tata Group Prepares Merger Plan

"A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children. Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund," said a press statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The statement also said that the Trust has decided to nominate three more people for constitution of Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund. They are:

Shri Rajiv Mehrishi, Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Smt. Sudha Murthy, Former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation

Shri Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

“Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs,” PMO added.

PM CARES Fund was established in 2019 in the backdrop of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic with an objective to overcome situations such as pandemics, or other emergency and distress situation, and provide relief to the affected individuals.