Mumbai: Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away this morning in Mumbai after suffering from diabetes and kidney ailment. He was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 am this morning where he was declared dead. Known as Big Bull of Dalal Street, his net worth was said to be around $5.5 Billion.Also Read - What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Net Worth?

Prime Minister Expresses Grief

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of the businessman. He tweeted, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies News LIVE Updates - PM Modi Mourns Demise; Last Rites to be Performed at 5:30 PM Today | LIVE

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

He also added that Jhunjhunwala was full of life and had an indomitable spirit.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Union Ministers Pour In Tribute

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief on the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and said that he will be remembered for his knowledge of stock markets.

Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022

The Defence Miniser Rajnath Singh said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his contribution to business and industry.

Shocked by the sudden demise of seasoned Investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions in business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating a culture of investing in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and many admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022

Union Minister of Civial Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted as follows:

Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2022



Not just the ministers, journalists, politicians too shared their condolences. Ace cricketer Virendra Sehwag called his demise as “an end of era”.