Vi 5G Network: Company Teases Arrival of 5G Connectivity in Select Locations of THESE Cities

New Delhi: After Airtel and Jio rolled out their 5G network services in the country, Vi has finally teased the launch of its 5G network in selected cities in India. The company has teased the launch on the official website. According to the company, 5G connectivity is coming to some locations in two cities in India (Pune and Delhi). The beleaguered telecom operator’s website was recently updated to suggest the imminent arrival of 5G connectivity in the country. “Get ready to experience the potential of the Vi 5G network in India with 5G live at select places in Pune and Delhi,” the website states.

The company had earlier claimed it achieved peak speeds of over 3.7Gbps on the high-speed millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum band on the government-allocated spectrum. It is important to note that there is no update on when and where 5G connectivity will be available in these cities.

The Vi website has also informed that the customers will require a 5G ready SIM in order to be able to connect to the 5G network. Earlier this year, Vi published a blog post explaining that its 4G SIM cards are 5G ready, which means that as long as a user has a 5G-capable smartphone, they should be able to access the company’s 5G network when it is rolled out. The telecom operator also stated that it will provide 5G ready SIM cards at Vi stores.

To recall, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Additional Director, Vodafone Idea at the India Mobile Congress had said that Vodafone Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G networks and further expand 4G coverage in India.

Vodafone Idea is yet to roll out 5G networks commercially while rivals like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel now have 5G coverage across most parts of the country, as per reports. Birla added that the Vodafone Idea team has worked diligently to prepare the core network for 5G over the last year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a research that Vodafone Idea’s net debt remained high at Rs 2.1t. Out of this, Spectrum and AGR debt accounts for Rs 2t (95 per cent of total debt) and market debt for Rs 79b (4 per cent).

