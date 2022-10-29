Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has removed its most premium plan. If you are a post-paid user, then you must be aware of Vi’s RedX plan. The company has removed this plan from both its website and mobile app. According to the reports, the users who have already taken this recharge plan will continue to get the service.Also Read - Jio, Vi Diwali Offers 2022: Check Best Recharge Plan to Buy During This Festive Season

However, existing RedX users are also not seeing the plan on the Vi mobile app. The company has not officially given any information about discontinuing this plan.

WILL THE PLAN BE AVAILABLE FROM VI STORE?

According to Telecom Talk, the customer care executive has told that these plans are still available. For this, users will have to go to Vi's store. This recharge plan of Vodafone Idea was the plan with the most benefits, which the company used to offer.

The telecom operator has removed this plan from its portfolio without any information. There are speculations that the company can launch this plan with new branding. Or else the company can revamp all its plans.

IT WAS THE PLAN WITH MOST BENEFITS

This recharge plan of Vi was very special and premium for post-paid users. In this plan, users get many benefits. On the other hand, the RedX recharge plan comes with a lockin period of 6 months.

By the way, those who have already purchased this plan will continue to get this facility for the time being. The company has not given any information about what will happen next. Vodafone Idea is currently the third-largest telecom company in the country.

At present, the company is facing many challenges. Where Jio and Airtel have announced their 5G services. Vodafone Idea has not given any fixed date or timeline regarding its 5G service. The company has already said that their 5G service will be launched keeping in mind the use case.